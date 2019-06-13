Leeds abstract artist teams up with graffiti legend for exhibition in Leeds

A DJ turned internationally renowned abstract artist from Leeds, says he is delighted to be hosting an exhibition of new work in his home city.

Jet-setting Nicolas Dixon will display his new dramatic, colourful artwork in an exhibition space in the Trinity Centre, launching today (Friday) and for the next month.

Launch of new exhibition by abstract Leeds artist Nicolas Dixon, pictured right, in BLK.BX at Trinity Centre Leeds, with guest graffiti artist SEN-1 from New York.

He will be joined by guest artist New York graffiti legend ‘SEN-1’ aka George Morillo, who will also reveal some of his graffiti inspired art.

Nicolas, who lives in Leeds, said: “I am really excited about revealing new work here in Leeds.

"My art has taken me around the world. I am going out to Ibiza shortly to work on something and was in Tanzania earlier this year and in the past been to Australia, so being nearer home is great for me.

“I hope people come along, say hello and appreciate the art. It's for anyone and everyone."

Nicolas, who was good at art at school, did not make a living from being an artist until eight years ago. He previously worked as a DJ.

Previously the pair of artists worked on the ‘Street to Street’ project.

SEN-1 was an original member of the IBM Crew (Incredible Bombing Masters) and he became famous in the 1980s for his graffiti art on NYC subway trains.

SEN-1 has received commissions from such notable figures as former First Lady Michelle Obama and musicians Fabolous and Rita Ora.

The two artists have since worked together on various projects, one being when they painted the gates at Hope House, the home of Leeds charity MAP.

Earlier this year Nicolas teamed up with SEN-1 plus artists Inkie and Chapter to work with young people in Tanzania, with the charity Last Night a DJ Saved My Life, to create colourful murals inspired by the indigenous Maasai tribespeople, who live nearby.

They also hosted art workshops and visited orphans and heard about their heart-rending experiences.

This latest exhibition at BLK.BX in Trinity, near the bottom of the Albion Street entrance and escalator by Boots, which leads up to Trinity Kitchen, will see the two come together once again.

The display will also feature special collaborations with audio manufacturer MasterSounds and Idokodo.

FACTFILE

Nicolas Dixon’s work appears in hotels and prestigious restaurants such as Arras in York and Matt Healy X The Foundry in Leeds.

His work can also be seen on murals at iconic and historic spaces including Europe’s largest and oldest indoor market Kirkgate.

Nicolas is known for his varied creations, which range from a pair of bespoke trainers to life-size sculptures including a painted giraffe.

He creates items for record labels and nightclubs via handcrafted, privately commissioned furniture and made-to-order tables and, of course, his sought-after canvases.