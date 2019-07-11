Leeds abstract artist heads to Ibiza for club job

DJ TURNED abstract artist Nicola Dixon has a new artistic challenge to tackle.

The artist from Leeds, who currently has an exhibition in Trinity Leeds, is transforming the Octan Club in Ibiza with his zany colourful art.Nicolas, who often works in partnership with the ‘godfather of graffiti’ Sen-1 from New York, said his new project meant a welcome change of scene.

The Octan Cub in Ibiza with art by Nicolas Dixon

He said: “I love it in Ibiza. It is a massive scale to paint on the outside of the club of around 50m in length.

“It is going to take me a week to finish the roof terrace. It is extremely hot weather as well.”

The Octan Club is in the old town of Ibiza in the former Sankey’s Soap Club.

While in Ibiza he is also meeting with the charity Last Night a DJ saved my life about future plans for art and charity work in Africa.

He has previously worked on the Pasha nightclub and also painted the lobby of art hotel Urban Spaces.