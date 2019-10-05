Leeds Abbey Dash discount in celebration of Grandparents' Day

Organisers of the Leeds Abbey Dash are offering a discount in celebration of Grandparents' Day.

To mark the day, which falls on Sunday, October 6, Age UK is offering a 25% discount on places for the race.

Thousands are expected to hit the streets of Leeds city centre on October 27 - and many of the runners do in part in honour of their grandparents.

Hayley, 29 from Leeds, is running with her partner Jake: “We both lost our grandmas last year and know how important the work is that Age UK does.

"Thanks to local community clubs, it kept them both happy and socially connected when they could no longer make it to the shops on their own.

"I couldn’t imagine what it would be like if they didn’t have this.”

Also running in memory of her grandparents is Emma, from Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire, who is a regular Abbey Dash runner: “I do many events all year but always look forward to finishing the year with this event - it’s fabulous.

"I run it with my grandparents in mind. They are no longer with us but this run gives me a bit of time to reflect and remember them. Love what Age UK does, keep up the good work!”

Robert Sambidge, Age UK Leeds Abbey Dash event manager, said: “This special Grandparents’ Day offer is a great chance for you to join in the fun as well as do your bit for people in later life.

"Funds raised at the Dash help Age UK make a crucial difference to the lives of older people in Yorkshire and the surrounding areas.”

Grandparents’ Day 25% discount places will only be available for a limited time from 12pm on Friday, October 4 to Monday, October 7.

The discount is available by entering the promotional code GRANDPARENTS at the checkout.

Leeds Abbey Dash raises funds to help Age UK be there for older people who have no one to turn to.

The 34th Age UK Leeds Abbey Dash takes place on Sunday, October 27.