Leeds 10K: 15 pictures of Rob Burrow and his family’s ‘special’ lap of honour in mini and junior race

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow took part in Sunday’s Leeds 10K Mini race as a “lap of honour” together with his wife and children.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

Thousands of people gathered in city centre on Sunday (June 18) to take on the Leeds 10K and its offshoots the Arena Group Leeds Mini and Junior event.

Among those at the start line on the mini event was Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow along with his wife Lindsey and children Macy, Maya and Jackson, as he took on his lap of honour this Father’s Day.

Here are 15 wonderful photos of the event:

Leeds Rhino’s legend Rob Burrow, his wife Lindsey and children Macy Maya and Jackson at the start of the Leeds Mini race. Photo: Run For All

1. Leeds 10K Junior and Mini race

Leeds Rhino’s legend Rob Burrow, his wife Lindsey and children Macy Maya and Jackson at the start of the Leeds Mini race. Photo: Run For All

Rob Burrow MBE along with family and the Arena owl. Photo: Run For All

2. Leeds 10K Junior and Mini race

Rob Burrow MBE along with family and the Arena owl. Photo: Run For All

The juniors ready to take on the race. Photo: Run For All

3. Leeds 10K Junior and Mini race

The juniors ready to take on the race. Photo: Run For All

The Juniors set off on their 3 kilometre race! Photo: Run For All

4. Leeds 10K Junior and Mini race

The Juniors set off on their 3 kilometre race! Photo: Run For All

