Leeds 10K: 15 pictures of Rob Burrow and his family’s ‘special’ lap of honour in mini and junior race
Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow took part in Sunday’s Leeds 10K Mini race as a “lap of honour” together with his wife and children.
Thousands of people gathered in city centre on Sunday (June 18) to take on the Leeds 10K and its offshoots the Arena Group Leeds Mini and Junior event.
Among those at the start line on the mini event was Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow along with his wife Lindsey and children Macy, Maya and Jackson, as he took on his lap of honour this Father’s Day.
Here are 15 wonderful photos of the event:
