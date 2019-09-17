Last chance to sign up for Martin House Children’s Hospice’s Strictly Get Dancing competition

Budding dancers have just two weeks left to sign up for Martin House Hospice’s Strictly Get Dancing competition.

Martin House is calling for couples to take to the dance floor and raise money for children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

Strictly Get Dancing – which this year has a musicals theme – takes place at Aspire in Leeds on Saturday, November 9, but rehearsals start on September 29.

Competitors will show off their moves in front of a panel of celebrity judges, including Emmerdale’s Chris Chittell and ITV Calendar’s Christine Talbot.

Sara Cracknell, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: “Strictly Get Dancing is an incredibly popular event, and everyone who’s taken part have all said how much they’ve enjoyed the experience.

“We still have some places available for couples, so even if you have two left feet now, sign up and learn how to impress on the dancefloor.”

Couples who sign up will attend six lessons at Danceology studios in Wetherby, where dance teacher Jean Harvey will put them through their paces to learn a Latin and a ballroom dance, with a movie musical theme.

They also need to raise a minimum of £500 in sponsorship, before performing in front of their family and friends.

Sara added: “It’s a real once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a star for an evening while raising money to help children and young people in your area.”

Martin House cares for more than 400 children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire every year. It costs £50 per couple to sign up. To register, call 07879 454246, email events@martinhouse.org.uk or go to bit.ly/2kkc7w9.