Lady Mayoress of Leeds joins Red Devils Army Display Team for parachute jump in aid of St Gemma’s Hospice

The Lady Mayoress of Leeds, Coun Pat Latty, took a leap of faith when she took part in a parachute jump with the famous Red Devils Army Display Team.

Coun Latty was raising funds for the Lord Mayor’s charity appeal in aid of St Gemma’s Hospice. She has so far collected more than £3,000.

Coun Latty said: “That was probably the most frightening and most rewarding thing I have ever done. The free-fall part was the really frightening bit but once the parachute opened the experience was complete and I enjoyed every moment.”

Since May 2018, the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress, with support from their charity committee, have been raising vital funds for their charity appeal. The Lord Mayor is aiming to raise an incredible £45,000 during the year, which is enough to pay for a St Gemma’s nurse for a full year. The appeal is currently very close to hitting its target.

To sponsor the Lady Mayoress visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/patricia-latty or to find out more about the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress, go to bit.ly/2Yeigbh.