'Kitchen Belters' DJ Stephanie Hirst to host pre-Leeds Pride party this weekend

She is a familiar face to thousands on social media thanks to her weekly Saturday night 'Kitchen Belters' session on facebook.

Now radio & TV personality Stephanie Hirst will be hosting the Merrion Centre's official pre-Leeds Pride party, providing four hours of back to back party tracks alongside tyhe shopping centre's famous and fabulous free glitter stations.

READ MORE: Leeds Pride 2019 - Everything you need to know

Stephanie will be ‘spinning the decks’ and getting shoppers into the Pride party spirit, whilst glitter stations will be available to make visitors ‘sparkle with pride’ between 10am-2pm on Sunday, August 4.

READ MORE: Stepback 90s v 00s - Leeds to host pop party to remember

James Broughton, head of marketing and PR for Town Centre Securities, owners of the Merrion Centre, said: “Leeds Pride gets bigger and better every year and we love how businesses and people across the entire city embrace the event. We’ll be celebrating again this year with our free glitter stations and are thrilled to welcome back celebrity DJ Stephanie Hirst to host our official pre-Pride party.

"Stephanie is one of the biggest names in the radio industry and we’re delighted she will be joining us to celebrate, whilst playing some great music to keep our shoppers entertained. We look forward to welcoming visitors to ‘get glittered’ and provide even more sparkle for this year’s Leeds Pride!”

For more information, please visit: www.merrioncentre.co.uk