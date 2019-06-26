Kirkstall Forge development welcomes first recruits to innovative apprenticeship programme

The flagship Kirkstall Forge development has welcomed the first 11 recruits to its innovative ‘Forging Futures’ apprenticeship academy.

Working in partnership with EN:Able Futures, the two-year programme provides students with practical experience of working in the construction sector. CEG, the developer behind the 57-acre regeneration scheme, has been joined by a variety of property, planning and construction partners, with each apprentice undertaking placements with these companies.

Nick Lee, development director at CEG, said: “It has been great to see so many of our supply chain partners and consultants get involved with this apprenticeship scheme. For young people interested in property and construction it has been fantastic as they get the opportunity to get experience working within a development and investment company, as well as across the planning, engineering, construction and project management disciplines.”

Harris MeBoob, 18, has just started his final placement with Tolent, which is currently on site building the first of two prototype houses. With the recent delivery of structural insulated panels - a more modern method of construction - he has been able to see how traditional and non-traditional methods of construction come together on site. The two prototype houses, with open plan living, gardens and terraces, will be completed this summer. Once finished, members of CEG’s design team will test out the living experience. Improvements will then be made before work continues with the 112 homes, designed by Stirling Prize winner Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios.

** Applications are now open for the Forging Futures Campus Professional Apprenticeships scheme at Kirkstall Forge.

Successful applicants will be employed by EN:Able Futures and will have the opportunity to work with a range of partner companies that will provide them with a wealth of skills and experience.

Apprentices will gain possible future employment, relevant and transferable skills from a variety of work places, sector specific experience alongside industry professionals, the opportunity to gain advanced, nationally recognised qualifications while earning a real wage and valuable support throughout the programme.

The scheme is open to anyone aged between 16-24 years old.

For more information, visit www.kirkstallforge.com/skills/professional-apprenticeships or to apply, email academy@efficiencynorth.org.