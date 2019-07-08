Kirkstall Festival 2019 - Everything you need to know

Thousands of people are expected to turn out to join in the fun this weekend at arguably the largest community festival in Leeds.

Now in its 39th year Kirkstall Festival has established itself as one of the eagerly awaited dates on the city's summer community calendar.

This year's free event is taking place on Saturday, July 13, between 11am and 5pm in the grounds of Kirkstall Abbey.

The festival, which this year boasts a Kirkstall On T' Farm theme, promises something for everyone.

Attractions will include a fairground, more than 160 stalls, a tea dance, as well as eight performance areas, comedy, rock, classical, jazz, folk and light music as well as a procession and displays.

Free drinking water will be available at the Festival and revellers are urged to bring a re-usable bottle to take advantage of this.

Organisers are also urging festival goers to buy a programme on their way in at a cost of £2, the proceeds of which help cover the cost of the event.

How to get there

By bus -

From Bramley: Buses 38, 49 and 91, alight at Kirkstall Leisure Centre and walk along to the Abbey (5 mins).

From Hawksworth: bus 50 travels along Morris Lane. Alight opposite Abbey Walk and walk down the hill past the Abbey House Museum (2 mins).

From Headingley: Buses 38 and 91, alight on Kirkstall Lane opposite Kirkstall Leisure Centre and walk along to the Abbey (5 mins).

From city: buses 33, 34 and 757 travel along Kirkstall Road and Abbey Road and stop directly outside the Abbey.

Buses 35, 60 and 508 also travel along Kirkstall Road, alight at Kirkstall Morrisons and walk along Abbey Road to the Abbey (5 mins).

From Horsforth: buses 33, 34 and 757 stop directly opposite the Abbey.

By train -

The nearest train station (Headingley) is a quarter of a mile walk from Abbey House Museum.

The new Kirkstall Forge Station on the Airedale and Wharfedale Line. Walk up through the Kirkstall Forge site or along the towpath for a more leisurely route to the Abbey/Festival. Services are available to Leeds, Skipton/Ilkely and Bradford,. Visit www.northernrailway.co.uk for times of services.

Parking

A free car park will be available but organisers are keen for as many festival goers to walk or travel by public transport.

Motorists are asked to follow the signage and instructions from the staff running the car park. . Vesper Lane will be runnings as a ONE-WAY system on the day - the car park can only be entered via Abbey Walk. If approaching one the A65 towards Leeds please use the bus lane once you pass The Vesper Gate Pub to access the car park, this stretch of the bus lane will be officially suspended. DO NOT use the bus lane after you have passed Abbey Walk.