Kirkgate Market trader praised for kindness after giving free mango to teething baby

A mum has praised a Kirkgate Market trader for his 'little act of kindness' after he help her teething daughter Aria, six months, by giving her a chunk of dried mango. Photo provided by mum Amy Louise Betteridge.

Amy Louise Betteridge, 26, from Leeds was out shopping in the Leeds city centre market with her young daughter, Aria, and boyfriend Sam.

Poor Aria, aged six months, was very upset as she is currently going through her teething process.

However, a trader from The Nut Shop spotted little Aria and gave her a piece of large mango to chew on.

Mum-of-two Amy said: "I was with my boyfriend Sam, going to get some fruit before going home.

"Aria was screaming the market down and we’d been out shopping for a while and my little one was getting so frustrated with her teeth.

"We stopped to get her out of the pram in the hopes of it distracting her enough to stop her from crying, and the store owner called out asking if she was teething.

"My partner told him she was and he called us over and gave her a nice big bit of dried mango

"He said the babies of Leeds love dried mango so I’m certain he’s done this for others too

"I asked if he was sure as it was such a nice gesture, and he said of course, it’ll help and it did - Aria loved it and stopped crying instantly, we’re going back next week to buy some.

She added: "It’s always overwhelming when your kids are crying and you can’t do anything to help, even more overwhelming when it’s happening out in public, but his little act of kindness helped so much, and my daughter absolutely loved it!"

Sharing the heartwarming episode on Facebook group leedsplace, Amy said: "If anyone knows the guy who runs The Nut Shop Leeds please tell him from me he’s amazing!

"My little one was screaming as I was walking though the market, and I heard someone ask “is she teething?” and the lovely man gave us a large bit of dried mango for her to chomp on, she loved it and it stopped her screaming instantly.

"A little bit of random kindness but it made my day."

Hundreds of people commented on the post to saw how kind the gesture was.