Kippax teenager does skydive to help Yorkshire Air Ambulance in memory of her family

A teenager from Kippax who lost her dad and brothers in a road traffic accident 10 years ago has celebrated their memory by taking part in a 10,000ft skydive.

Leah Bell was only seven-years-old when she and her family were involved in the collision, in which she sustained a number of severe injuries to her limbs. In addition, she has also suffered psychologically as a result of the accident. Her dad Philip Bell and Daniel and Ryan Mabbott, Leah’s step brothers, all lost their lives.

Leah has struggled both physically and mentally since, as she has had to learn the most basic of skills again such as walking and cutting up her own food, all while coming to terms with a huge loss at such a young age. However, Leah is keen to make the most of her life and jumped headfirst into the skydiving challenge, raising more than £1,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Leah said: “They were my best friends and coming to terms with what happened was really hard. I needed to be there for my family and take any opportunity life threw at me because my dad and brothers had that taken away from them. The skydive was one of my biggest challenges, but I did it for two reasons. My dad always wanted to go in a helicopter so I did it for him, and also to raise money and say a massive thank you to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance for their efforts in trying to keep my dad and brothers with me.”

Joanne Fraser, from Irwin Mitchell, which secured a settlement for Leah following the accident, said: “I commend her bravery and determination in battling through it all and getting her life back.”