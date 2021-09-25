Kind-hearted young business owner creates free custom trainers for viral Leeds United fan

James Reeder, 24, who has Down's syndrome, was video'd by his mum Julie, 57, performing to his favourite chant in his custom den - designed and built in his garden during lockdown.

Speaking to the YEP, Julie said the pandemic had been very tough on James and he had spent at least 15 months inside isolating.

So, with the help of friends and family, Julie created an amazing LUFC themed man cave in the garden of their Armley home.

Keilan Kogut, 23, runs Adikoggz Trainer Customisation from Pudsey - creating and selling customised trainers. After spotting James' video, Keilan reached out to his mum and arranged to create a free pair of Kalvin Phillips trainers.

James loves nothing more than singing and dancing to Leeds United songs and idolises Kalvin Phillips as "he is always smiling" - which Julie said James loves.

The video of James dancing has gone viral across social media with thousands of comments and shares in the last 24 hours.

His family is now hoping Phillips spots his video routine and gets in touch to meet James.

Keilan Kogut, 23, runs Adikoggz Trainer Customisation from Pudsey - creating and selling customised trainers.

After spotting James' video, Keilan reached out to his mum and arranged to create a free pair of Kalvin Phillips trainers.

James and his family then collected the trainers from Keilan after the incredibly kind gesture.

In a social media post, Keilan said: "Hi everyone. The lad next to me is James, he’s dedicated to Leeds United and loves following his team.

"We recently saw how much he loved Leeds and we decided to gift him a free pair of custom trainers.

"He collected them today and his smile on his face was priceless.

"If anyone wants to follow his adventure his Facebook page is “little Jim bobs Leeds adventure”

"Will never forget his smile when he saw his name on the side of trainers. God I love my job!!"

Leeds residents praised the thoughtful gesture.

One said: "Amazing, this put a smile on my face!"