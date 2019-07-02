Kind-hearted people in Leeds town embraced refugees fleeing war-torn Europe

Historic documents revealing how a Leeds town welcomed refugees fleeing the horrors of war-torn Europe will go on display in a new exhibition this month.

The century-old collection reveals the heart-warming story of how people in Otley gave Belgian refugees a home in Yorkshire when their native land was decimated during the First World War.

Yvonne van den Broeck, a Belgian child who came to Otley with her parents, sister and two brothers.'Photograph courtesy of Otley Museum.



The documents, which are on loan from West Yorkshire Archive Service, form part of Leeds City Museum's thought-provoking exhibition called A City and its Welcome: Three Centuries of Migrating to Leeds.

In October 1914 members of the local council in Otley resolved to welcome around 30 Belgians forced from their homeland.

The Otley Belgian Hospitality Committee was quickly formed to ensure the town was prepared.

A baggage label for a Belgian refuge

The town council sent leaflets to residents appealing for help and before long three houses had been identified and furnished, thanks to donations from local people.



A moving description of the committee and its activities, drafted at the time is included in the collection.

It states: “How the terrible ravages of the enemy compelled thousands of the countrymen of gallant Belgium to leave their native land for the shores of England is known to everyone.”

Describing the arrival of the first refugees, who were among around 250,000 who came to the UK, it adds: “In spite of the pouring rain hundreds of people assembled at the Otley

railway station to welcome the guests and after the latter had been provided with a good meal they were taken to their new homes.”

Also included in the collection of documents are luggage labels and information given to the newly-arrived refugees alongside lists of the many household items like mattresses and

furniture donated by Otley folk. The town also provided food and jobs.

The story of Otley’s Belgian immigrants is just one of an impressive array of exhibits exploring the many cultures which are part of the heritage of modern day Leeds.

Ruth Martin, Leeds City Museum’s curator of exhibitions, said: “The warm welcome which Otley gave to its Belgian refugees gives us some insight into the radically different ways public perception of immigrants and refugees has fluctuated over the years and the contrasting challenges people travelling to Leeds have faced as they began their new life in a strange country.

“What’s certain is that history of Leeds has been enriched by those who have come here from all across world, some fleeing famine, war or persecution and others in search of work

and opportunity.

“Each of them has played their part in shaping the city we know today and has left a lasting legacy which we can see all around us in our modern culture and communities.”

Also included in the exhibition, which opens on July 12, are pieces drawn from the city’s Irish, Jewish, Caribbean, Sikh and Muslim communities, some focusing on colourful events

like the Leeds West Indian Carnival and others examining personal and individual stories.

The exhibition is one of a number of projects taking place at the museum this year telling stories of migration in Leeds and the impact is has had on the city.

Leeds City Council leader Coun Judith Blake, said: “Modern Leeds is a diverse and eclectic city which embraces and celebrates the many different cultures which call it home.

“Becoming that cosmopolitan place has been a long and fascinating journey which has seen those who have come from abroad to make a home here overcome some huge individual

and collective challenges and accomplish remarkable things.

“In doing so, they have become a part of our heritage and history, making a lasting and indelible impact on Leeds and its culture.”

A City and its Welcome: Three Centuries of Migrating to Leeds will be at Leeds City Museum from July 12 until January 2020.

For more details, go to www.leeds.gov.uk/museumsandgalleries/leedscitymuseum/leeds-migration-stories