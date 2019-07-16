Kevin Sinfield: Leeds Rhinos boss and one of most successful players in rugby league history honoured

Kevin Sinfield MBE has this morning (Tuesday 16 July) been awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Leeds Beckett University

Kevin, 38, one of the most successful players in rugby league history - has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Sports Science by Leeds Beckett University.

Leeds Rhinos v Canterbury Bulldogs. World Club Challenge at Elland Road 4 February 2005.'Barrie McDermott and Kevin Sinfield celebrate with the trophy

Kevin graduated from Leeds Beckett University in 2008, achieving a BSc (Hons) in Sport & Exercise Science before returning and graduating with an MA Sport Business degree in 2015 – all alongside his professional rugby career.

Kevin said: “It is a huge honour to receive the award and I am very grateful for the support of everyone at Leeds Beckett University. I studied there for eight years and thoroughly enjoyed my time and the experience.”

Kevin’s achievements in rugby league, especially for Leeds Rhinos, are well documented.

He played his entire professional career at Leeds Rhinos from 1997 to 2015, captaining the club to seven Super League championships, two Challenge Cup successes, three World Club Challenges and three League Leaders’ Shields whilst scoring close to 4,000 points. He was capped 14 times by Great Britain and 27 times by England who he also skippered.

He holds records as the highest points-scorer in Super League history and the third highest points scorer in rugby league history. His individual accolades include winning the Lance Todd trophy in 2005, the Harry Sunderland trophy in 2009 and 2012 and the Golden Boot in 2012.

Kevin’s services to the game were recognised in 2014 when he was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. His stellar contributions to sport have also been recognised through winning The Leeds Award in 2016, and achieving second place in BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2015.

Sir Bob Murray CBE, Chancellor of Leeds Beckett University, said: “As an alumnus of our university we are very proud of Kevin’s many accomplishments both on and off the pitch and we are delighted to welcome him back today to his third graduation with us. Kevin’s playing career and his wider contribution to the sport - along with his continuing thirst for education and developing himself - is an inspiration to us all.”

Since retiring from playing, Kevin combines the roles of England Rugby League’s Rugby Director and the Director of Rugby at Leeds Rhinos.

