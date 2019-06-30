Kapow! Superhero challenge Leeds: All you need to know

Have your say

The Kapow! Leeds fundraiser is taking place this morning in Leeds.

Spiderman and Batman are expected at the Kapow! Superhero Challenge, which will return to the Temple Newsam Estate on June 30.

Here is all you need to know:

What is it?

Kapow! is an inflatable giant obstacle course suitable for adults and children over 4 feet tall.

Who can take part?

This is a fun run fit for superheroes of all ages and abilities, and perfect for friends, family and colleagues to challenge one another.

Where is it?

At Temple Newsam in Leeds this morning.

What do the organisers say?

"Sign up and take on a multitude of obstacles including a 4m high climb, inflatable poles, foam pit and 10m long inflatable tunnels.

"It’s a day of fun challenges where you will meet others with type 1 diabetes and hopefully make new friends.

Which charities are involved?

Charities involved in the event include Leeds Cares, the Children's Heart Surgery Fund, Breast Cancer Haven, Leeds Cares, Leeds Mind, RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Branch, The Encephalitis Society and Leonard Cheshire.