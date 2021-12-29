Kalvin Phillips makes Christmas dreams come true for Leeds United fan from Wortley
Kalvin Phillips made the Christmas dreams come true for a boy from Wortley.
Together with his dad Iain, he goes to every home game he can.
Luca has now gone viral after a video of him unwrapping a poster of Kalvin Phillips - when he realises the star has signed it himself.
"Is it actually Kalvin?!", Luca says.
Luca plays for Wortley Boys Under 9s team and his family also live in Wortley - the same area Kalvin grew up in.
Many Leeds United fans took to social media to praise Kalvin for his act of kindness.
One said: "It just shows what a local football hero means to a young fan. So pleased and happy.
