Kalvin Phillips makes Christmas dreams come true for Leeds United fan from Wortley

Kalvin Phillips made the Christmas dreams come true for a boy from Wortley.

By Daniel Sheridan
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 11:45 am
Nine-year-old Luca Drazkiewicz loves Leeds United.

Read More

Read More
Modern characterful barn conversion on market for £530,000 in sought-after villa...

Together with his dad Iain, he goes to every home game he can.

Luca has now gone viral after a video of him unwrapping a poster of Kalvin Phillips - when he realises the star has signed it himself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"Is it actually Kalvin?!", Luca says.

Luca plays for Wortley Boys Under 9s team and his family also live in Wortley - the same area Kalvin grew up in.

Many Leeds United fans took to social media to praise Kalvin for his act of kindness.

One said: "It just shows what a local football hero means to a young fan. So pleased and happy.

Nine-year-old Luca Drazkiewicz loves Leeds United.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

Kalvin Phillips