Kalvin Phillips makes Christmas dreams come true for Leeds United fan from Wortley

Nine-year-old Luca Drazkiewicz loves Leeds United.

Together with his dad Iain, he goes to every home game he can.

Luca has now gone viral after a video of him unwrapping a poster of Kalvin Phillips - when he realises the star has signed it himself.

"Is it actually Kalvin?!", Luca says.

Luca plays for Wortley Boys Under 9s team and his family also live in Wortley - the same area Kalvin grew up in.

Many Leeds United fans took to social media to praise Kalvin for his act of kindness.

One said: "It just shows what a local football hero means to a young fan. So pleased and happy.

