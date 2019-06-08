Kaiser Chiefs setlist from Elland Road 2008 - will any of these be played tonight?

Have your say

As Kaiser Chiefs descend on Elland Road tonight, fans are anticipating a bunch of their favourite songs to be played.

The band have had many huge hits including Ruby and Modern Way.

Fan favourites including Never Miss a Beat and The Angry Mob are also likely to be played at the packed gig tonight.

We looked back on the setlist from the band the last time they played at the home of Leeds United.

2008 SETLIST:

Everything Is Average Nowadays

Everyday I Love You Less and Less

Heat Dies Down

Born to Be a Dancer

Can't Say What I Mean

Ruby

Saturday Night

Modern Way

Never Miss a Beat

Retirement

Na Na Na Na Naa

You Want History

I Predict a Riot

Take My Temperature

The Angry Mob

Encore:

Love's Not a Competition (But I'm Winning)

Half the Truth

Thank You Very Much

Oh My God