Kaiser Chiefs setlist from Elland Road 2008 - will any of these be played tonight?

As Kaiser Chiefs descend on Elland Road tonight, fans are anticipating a bunch of their favourite songs to be played.
The band have had many huge hits including Ruby and Modern Way.
Fan favourites including Never Miss a Beat and The Angry Mob are also likely to be played at the packed gig tonight.
We looked back on the setlist from the band the last time they played at the home of Leeds United.
2008 SETLIST:
Everything Is Average Nowadays
Everyday I Love You Less and Less
Heat Dies Down
Born to Be a Dancer
Can't Say What I Mean
Ruby
Saturday Night
Modern Way
Never Miss a Beat
Retirement
Na Na Na Na Naa
You Want History
I Predict a Riot
Take My Temperature
The Angry Mob
Encore:
Love's Not a Competition (But I'm Winning)
Half the Truth
Thank You Very Much
Oh My God