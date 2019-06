Have your say

The Kaiser Chiefs are set to play a huge show at Elland Road today.

Fans will flock to the stadium to see bands including The Vaccines and The Sherlocks.

The full set times have now been released.

BAND SET TIMES

3pm - Marsicans

4pm - Skinny Living UK

5pm - Gaz Coombes

6:15pm - The Sherlocks

7:30pm - The Vaccines

9pm - Kaiser Chiefs