Kaiser Chiefs at Elland Road - Win two tickets to Leeds United centenary gig

It's the gig that Kaiser Chiefs fans have been waiting for all year as the indie rockers take to the stage at Elland Road to celebrate 100 years of Leeds United.

And the Yorkshire Evening Post has teamed up with the club to give one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets to the gig on Saturday, June 8.

The Kaisers have had now selection headaches while planning their big day out in LS11 this summer.

The Leeds indie rockers will be joined by The Vaccines and The Sherlocks as well as Gaz Coombes, Mercury Prize nominee and former frontman with Britpop favourites Supergrass, and hotly-tipped local bands in the shape of Wakefield’s Skinny Living and Leeds’s Marsicans.

And the Kaisers say they are “really happy” with their supporting cast.

“It’s good to have a nice mix of artists we have loved for a long time and some new bands on there," said bassist Simon Rix. “We are really happy to have some new talent from Leeds playing so everyone should get there early."

This summer’s show will come more than a decade after the Kaisers played Elland Road for the first time, with 35,000 fans packing into the stadium in May 2008 for a triumphant headlining set that featured much-loved tracks such as Ruby and I Predict A Riot. They also rocked the ground as part of the build-up to Leeds boxer Josh Warrington’s world title fight against Lee Selby last May.

HOW TO WIN TICKETS

For your chance to win, tell us the name of their first studio album?

Send the answer along with your name, address and contact number to marketing@leedsunited.com by noon on Friday, June 7.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now, visit: www.seetickets.com or www.lunatickets.co.uk for further information.