Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat returns to Leeds Grand Theatre - here's how to get tickets

Family musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is returning to Leeds Grand next month.

Bill Kenwright’s ‘Amazing’, ’Superb’, ‘Wonderful’ and ‘Brilliant’ production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical returns to the New Briiggate stage from Tuesday, June 4, to Saturday, June 15.

Union J band member Jaymi Hensley will don the Technicolor Dreamcoat and lead the company in his first role in a major musical.

Having risen to fame on the X Factor,Union J went on to have a top 10 album and a major UK tour. Jaymi later appeared on several hit TV shows, including Celebrity Masterchef (BBC One).

Full of life and colour, the show features unforgettable and timeless songs, including Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do, Jacob and Sons and Close Every Door To Me.

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and the coat of many colours, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is the first of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals to be performed publicly. The musical has to date been enjoyed by 26 million around the world.

To book tickets online visit: leedsgrandtheatre.com or call the box office on 0844 848 2700