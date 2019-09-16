Join the Journey team rides into Leeds to raise awareness of organ donation

Health professionals and organ donor families have cycled into Leeds as part of an awareness drive for Organ Donation Week 2019.

The Join Tne Journey ride saw three teams setting off from Salford Royal Foundation Trust, with each group finishing at a different regional transplant centre, including Leeds General Infirmary, which is home to liver and kidney transplant unit.

Yorkshire’s dedicated organ donation campaign Be A Hero welcomed the cyclists to Thackray Medical Museum on Friday, September 6.

The cycle route was chosen to symbolise the route that many donor organs take to be used in life-changing transplant surgery.

Raynie Carson, specialist nurse for organ donation at Salford Royal, said: “Organ donation is a journey in itself – one of grief, emotion, new beginnings and lives saved. There are thousands of people around the country on the transplant waiting list and, while most people support organ donation in principle, only a third have actually signed the NHS Organ Donor Register.

“Families will always be asked to support someone’s decision to be an organ donor so it’s vital that people speak to their loved ones about their decision, in order to ensure their choices in life are honoured after they have passed away.”

More and more families in Leeds are saying yes to organ donation but there is still an urgent shortage of donors. In Leeds, 31 families made the brave decision to donate their loved one’s organs in 2018/19. This included 27 donors at Leeds General Infirmary and four at St James’s University Hospital. Leeds Teaching Hospitals is now asking people across the region to tell their families they want to donate.

Visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk.