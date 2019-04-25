Join Big Fun Run for Leeds Women’s Aid

Have your say

Staff and volunteers from Leeds Women’s Aid are encouraging supporters to join them on the Big Fun Run in Leeds.

The team will be running the 5k through Middleton Park to raise vital funds for the charity, which provides life changing support for women and families affected by domestic violence and abuse in Leeds.

The charity is encouraging friends, families or work colleagues of all ages to run, walk or jog the course for sponsorship.

The Big Fun Run takes place from 11am on Sunday, July 14.

It is part of a series of events organised by GSi Events.

Entry costs start from £14 for children aged 5-15, concessions and over 65s. Adult entries cost £16.25 and entries for under 5s are free.

For more information about how to take part, go to leedswomensaid.co.uk/join-the-big-fun-run.

Leeds Women’s Aid (LWA) is the largest women’s charitable organisation in Leeds and its mission is to protect women and children in Leeds from domestic violence and abuse.

It offers a range of specialist to services to vulnerable women and families who are victims and survivors of domestic, sexual and honour based violence and abuse; forced marriage; trafficking; stalking and harassment.

To find out more, go to leedswomensaid.co.uk.