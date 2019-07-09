Jobs boost as B&M announce another Leeds store opening

B&M has announced it is set to open a brand new store in Rothwell.

The store is due to open its doors for the first time at 9am on Thursday. August 12, creating 12 new jobs for local people at the former Heron Foods site on Commercial Street.

The store will also take on eight colleagues from Heron Foods.

It will follow hot on the heels of store openings in Cottingley and Kirkstall, creating more than 100 jobs in Leeds in August.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food & drink, pet range, health & beauty and homewares.

The store also boasts its own garden centre – with everything from seeds to pots and hundreds of plant varieties delivered fresh to store throughout the season.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few weeks.”