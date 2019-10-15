Jet2 add flights from Leeds Bradford Airport to these Summer Sun destinations in 2020
Jet2 have responded to 'extra demand' by adding thousands of seats to popular destinations including the Canary Islands, Turkey, Bulgaria and Menorca.
Today’s news follows additional flights to Lanzarote and Fuerteventura which were announced in September, and means local holidaymakers can access over 200 weekly flights departing to 49 destinations during the peak summer holiday season.
Today’s announcement includes a major expansion of the company’s Canary Islands programme, meaning up to 24 services a week departing from Leeds Bradford Airport - including additional flights to Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria.
The extra capacity from Leeds Bradford Airport includes up to 24 weekly departures to the Canaries, 18 to Turkey and three to Bulgaria.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “There continues to be strong demand for our award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays from Leeds Bradford Airport, so this latest expansion yet again underlines our commitment to giving local holidaymakers the best choice.
"With 49 fantastic destinations, over two million seats, and over 200 weekly departures during the peak summer season, local holidaymakers have more choice and flexibility than ever with Yorkshire’s leading airline and tour operator.”