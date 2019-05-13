Jet 2 becomes first UK airline to serve Nando's snacks on flights

Leeds-based airline Jet2.com has turned up the heat by introducing two Nando’s products on its new in-flight menu.

Launching just in time for summer, the UK’s third largest airline has spiced up its in-flight menu with the introduction of ‘Nando’s Peri–Peri Flight Bites’, two sky high snacks infused with Southern African PERi–PERi spice

Nando's Peri-Peri flight bites.

The products include a dip, drizzle and dunk ‘Nando’s Box’ which includes creamy houmous, smoky Peri–Peri drizzle and lightly salted pitta chips. Customers can also take their taste buds on a trip with Nando’s Half-popped Corn, a mild and delicious snacking option where fluffy popcorn meets crunchy corn.

To give customers even more reason to feel sky-high with excitement this Summer, Nando’s vouchers can also be found in selected Nando’s Boxes onboard, entitling one person to a free Nando’s meal.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “The addition of these two fantastic snacking options give our customers even more great choice than ever, and mean that we are the first UK airline to offer Nando’s products on our In-Flight menu. We have already made a number of exciting changes to our In-Flight menu this year, and we are sure this brand new menu will delight customers even more. We pride ourselves on delivering the very best customer service in every area, which was recognised at the recent TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choic™ awards for airlines where we won five awards, and we can’t wait for our customers to try the exciting choice on this new menu.”

Jet 2's new in-flight menu also features a vegan meal for the first time - the warming and hearty Penne Arrabbiata pasta dish - and the airline has added the vegan and gluten free ‘Gnaw’ chocolate bar, with Nando’s Half-popped Corn also suitable for vegans.