Jason Donovan to perform in Leeds as part of Even More Good Reasons tour: Here's how to buy tickets

Jason Donovan will to aiming mend a few of those broken hearts in the world when he heads for Leeds as part of a UK tour next year.

The Australian superstar will be taking to the stage at the city's First Direct Arena on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

It is part of a 52-date tour which will take in major towns and cities across the UK and Ireland and will see Jason perform his bigest hits and fan favourites live for the first time in four years.

His setlist will include chart-toppers Too Many Broken Hearts, the million-selling Especially For You and the iconic Any Dream Will Do.

Jason said: “The EMGR tour is a real opportunity to make people feel good. You can’t beat a live band, and the interaction with an audience. I like to create a show which is not just about singing songs, I like people to come into my world through the music, the stories the visuals and feel they’ve got to know me a little more personally.

"The music becomes a sentence in which my life is the complete story. My shows are almost autobiographical in a way.”

Even More Good Reasons will be the first time in four years he’s performed his own material to a live audience.

He added: “From my Doin Fine tour in 1990 to Ten Good Reasons in 2016 and throughout my musical stage career, performing live has been a pivotal part of my professional growth. I get such a rush, and energy from a live audience - it’s like a drug - it’s something that inspires me and even today, sometimes scares me.

"The anxiety before going onstage is palpable and it’s this energy alone that is almost addictive in a way and keeps me coming back for more.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Monday, September 30, at 9am via jasondonovan.com