Alan Davis, 62, is to be honoured for services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A director for human resources at the South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Alan has ensured that people who work at SWYPFT and in the NHS have been supported through the struggles of the pandemic, with support for their physical and mental wellbeing and through the environment in which they work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Davis, 62, is to be honoured for services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Obviously surprised and delighted but the award wasn't just for me." Alan told the YEP "It reflects all that the NHS has gone through and the incredible team that I have worked with over many years so I like to put it into the context of what we achieved and not me."

As part of his work Alan focussed on all staff irrespective of grade, profession or background, with a strong focus on making sure the voices of diverse groups are heard right at the top of the organisation.

He has created staff equality networks for carers, staff from ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ staff, and staff with a disability which have changed the way in which services have been delivered over the last few years and the way the organisation is structured.

"I have always been one about equality and diversity, making sure that we are an inclusive organisation." Alan explained "It is so important that we recognise that difference is a strength, that we reflect our communities and we did a lot of work around making sure that we are an organisation that welcomes everyone."

The disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on ethnic minority staff led to substantial action being led to ensure that all staff were individually supported and assessed and made safe.

Alan also led the coronavirus vaccination hubs at Fieldhead and Kendray Hospitals which vaccinated over 85 per cent of staff and led the flu vaccination campaigns which reached 90 per cent of staff.

An advocate for active lifestyles and for values-based leadership, Alan retired in September after dedicating his career to the health and wellbeing of NHS staff for nearly 30 years.