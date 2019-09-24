Investigations launched after public toilets in Leeds hospitals and shopping centres listed on website for illegal sex

Staff at several public buildings in Leeds - including the hospitals - are investigating after the toilets were listed on a website for illegal sex.

A source has told the Yorkshire Evening Post he was "disgusted" to see facilities in Leeds General Infirmary and St James' Hospital among those featured as spots for men to meet in cubicles for sex, known as 'cottaging'.

The toilets at the Jubilee Wing at Leeds General Infirmary were among those advertised on the website

The site also lists toilets in The Light, The Core and Leeds Railway Station as places where men can meet for sex, as well as others in public areas frequented by families with young children.

Instructions tell the site's users how to get to the locations, the best times to visit and tips to prevent being found, while people leave messages underneath saying when they are there and even the kind of activity that occurs.

Sex between couples of any orientation in public toilets is an offence under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, and is punishable by up to six months in prison and being placed on the sex offenders register.

When contacted by the Yorkshire Evening Post, several of the sites said they had been unaware their loos were being advertised online in this way, and were subsequently investigating.

Toilets at the Gledhow Wing at St James' Hospital were also listed on the website

The source said he discovered the listings on the site after a former partner admitted to having used it for casual sex in two public toilets in Leeds city centre.

He said: "It's rife all over the city, even the LGI (Leeds General Infirmary) and St James' toilets are on this site and are being used by men for sex.

"It makes me sick.

"The police and companies who run these places need to be catching them, and as for the hospitals, it's disgusting to say the least.

Public loos in Leeds Railway Station, both in the station concourse and on platform 12, featured on the website

"I made my ex-partner come clean to two venues and he's been banned for life and rightly so, it's illegal. He's lucky he never got caught.

"He also told me he went to St James' Hospital which really got to me. It's clearly going under the radar."

READ MORE: CSE victims suing West Yorkshire Police over alleged failures

Among the toilets listed were those in the Jubilee Wing at the LGI, the Gledhow Wing at St James', the second floor of The Light, the ground floor at The Core, the concourse and platform 12 at the Railway Station, the Corn Exchange and the male changing room toilets at Virgin Active gym in Kirkstall.

A spokeswoman for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: “We have been made aware of these claims and have notified West Yorkshire Police, as is our policy when we receive intelligence of any anti-social behaviour on any of our sites.

“The safeguarding of our patients and staff is of paramount importance and we have made modifications to these facilities and have stepped up security presence in these areas.”

Loos at the Parkinson, E C Stoner and Worsley buildings on the Leeds University campus were also listed, as well as facilities at several council spots including Leeds Town Hall.

Virgin Active said they had been unaware of the website, but that any reports of inappropriate behaviour were treated "seriously and sensitively", adding they would "be looking into this as a result of the YEP's enquiry".

The Light said: “We have been informed of the matter and are currently investigating it further, while remaining extremely vigilant. Sadly, antisocial and indecent behaviour remain an ongoing challenge for schemes all across the city centre.

“We already have measures in place to prevent indecent activity of this nature including CCTV cameras installed externally of the toilets and throughout the centre.

READ MORE: St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds appoints two new patrons, including the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire

"In addition, the toilets operate on a paid barrier system to deter such activity, while the customer toilets are checked every 15 minutes by our security team and have on-site cleaners working 7-days a week to maintain the facilities at an excellent standard.

“We have a zero tolerance policy on this type of occurrence and anyone caught engaging in indecent behavior will be banned from the premises, effective immediately, and if necessary, the police involved.

“We are proud to be a part of the BACIL programme – communicating with other shopping centres in Leeds city centre to reduce crime and ensure that our customers are safe and protected at all times.”

The White Rose Centre said: “The safety and wellbeing of our customers is paramount. We have on-site Police presence, CCTV throughout the centre and thorough checks from our security team conducted across the site throughout the day. There is no evidence of any such activity and we have contacted the owners of the website to seek the immediate deletion of this listing.”

READ MORE: Senior Labour figure told Yorkshire MP that young people 'can't be gay up north'

Network Rail, which operates the train station, said: "We work extremely closely with the British Transport Police to tackle any incidents of inappropriate behaviour at Leeds station and across the railway more widely.

“We would encourage anyone who witnesses this type of behaviour to report it to a member of station staff or the British Transport Police.”

A spokesperson for The Core did not respond in time for comment.

Meanwhile, the Corn Exchange said its toilets were currently closed for refurbishment, but added it was aware of the matter and were trying to contact the website to ensure the listing was removed.

Leeds City Council said: "We are unaware of any activity of this nature and we are not responsible for unverified content posted on external websites. Anyone with any concerns around any of our facilities are asked to contact us directly.”

Leeds University declined to comment.