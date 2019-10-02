Intermarketing partners with Leeds charity Take Heart in colleague’s memory

Intermarketing agency has partnered with a Leeds charity after losing one of its colleagues to a heart condition.

The global agency has announced its charity of the year will be Take Heart in memory of Adam Blain, who died aged 38 in November 2018 due to a heart condition.

Intermarketing has already raised almost £1,000 from fundraising events such as a football tournament, heart related quiz night and a competitive internal bake sale.

It is now planning to raise even more cash with the first annual Bupafest - which will be held on the eve of what would have been Adam’s 40th birthday. The event, named after Adam’s nickname Bupa, will include food, entertainment and merchandise from 6pm on Saturday, November 30 at Legitimate Industries Brewery, Weaver St, Leeds.

The firm is also planning a dodgeball tournament, bonfire night celebration and a festive quiz.

Take Heart is based in LGI and raises cash for new equipment, overnight rooms for relatives, free TV/internet for patients, training areas for staff and oasis areas such as roof gardens for patients.

Alec McLean, treasurer of Take Heart, said “We are delighted that Intermarketing has chosen us as their charity for the year and we look forward to seeing their events. We are a completely voluntary charity with no paid staff and most trustees have joined the charity to show their gratitude, following life-saving treatment in the Yorkshire Heart Centre.”

Liam Grogan, director of digital at Intermarketing, said “Bupa was our close friend, colleague and hero. We want to celebrate his life with events like BUPAFEST and are determined to raise vital funds to help support charities like Take Heart do what they do so well.”

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bupafest-140-tickets-72101783375 for more details about Bupafest.