Incredible recovery of swan rescued with head injuries from Leeds Liverpool Canal

The Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital used an inflatable boat to save the swan around three months ago.

The swan had "terrible head injuries" when rescued.

However, the swan has now "fully grown and healed" after a "long road back".

It was released into the wild again recently following successful treatment at the sanctuary.

In an update, the hospital said: "This young swan came to us over three months ago with terrible head injuries, having been rescued by our team on the Leeds Liverpool Canal with the help of one of our inflatable rescue boats.

"It’s been a long road back, but now fully grown and healed, the swan was recently released into the wild once again following successful treatment, care and rehabilitation here at the sanctuary."

