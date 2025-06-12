IN PICTURES: The Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia kick off 2025 season at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The Irish pop icons, who have sold more than 40 million albums, were in incredible form as they delighted their fans on an wonderful season-opening night at the UK’s biggest open air concert arena.
Fans were treated to a hit-packed set with such anthems as Summer Sunshine, What Can I Do, So Young and Runaway before a two song encore of Breathless and Toss The Feathers.
The Corrs were joined on the night by Natalie Imbruglia.
The Australian star brilliantly opened the show with hits including Big Mistake, Shiver and her global smash hit Torn.
TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre continues on Friday June 13 with Take That star Gary Barlow before indie legends Shed Seven, on Saturday June 14, play their biggest-ever Yorkshire headline show alongside Jake Bugg and Cast.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.