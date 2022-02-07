Josh Parkin, 31, has been a freelance illustrator for the last six years - working from a private studio in the city - having studied graphic arts at University in Liverpool.

The lifelong Leeds United fan often links up with huge brands for his work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

for Valentine's Day each year, Josh creates special cards using his signature style - lapped up by Leeds United fans across the city and beyond.

However, for Valentine's Day each year, Josh creates special cards using his signature style - lapped up by Leeds United fans across the city and beyond.

Josh told the YEP: "Each year I release one or two new Valentine’s Day cards for my followers to buy, offering something different to the usual card shop/ supermarket options."

This year, Josh's designs include "Baby, we just Klich" and "You're the one, Forshaw".

They have been very popular across social media.

For Valentine's Day each year, Josh creates special cards using his signature style - lapped up by Leeds United fans across the city and beyond.

Josh said he had made similar designs before for major brands.

He said: "I have worked like this in the past, creating these illustrations for the likes of Nike, Conor McGregor and Action Bronson (Rapper and Actor)."

For more information, search @JoshParkin on Twitter.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

for Valentine's Day each year, Josh creates special cards using his signature style - lapped up by Leeds United fans across the city and beyond.