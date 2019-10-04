Illuminated footballers help celebrate city's incredible year of sport at Light Night Leeds

Football fans, families and culture vultures are set to come together to experience the beautiful game in a whole new way when Light Night Leeds returns next week.

This year’s annual arts spectacular will see a pair of illuminated footballers having a ball on Merrion Gardens as the event pays tribute to a spectacular year of sport in Leeds.

Lightbattle X challenges visitors to mount one of four bikes and compete to see who can push a beam of light to the middle the fastest. PIC: VENIVIDIMULTIPLEX

READ MORE: Calm and colour to illuminate Leeds Dock waterfront as part of city's Light Night celebrations

The incredible piece has been created by French artist and bio-mechanical engineer Remi Brun using the latest, cutting edge motion capture technology.

Visitors will watch as a dazzling LED attacker skilfully strikes the ball at one end, prompting a goalkeeping counterpart to dive and make a dramatic save at the other.

READ MORE: Romantic illuminated artwork set to send pulses racing at Light Night Leeds

Originally commissioned for Fetes des Lumieres in Lyon 2016, the piece comes to Leeds as the city celebrates the centenary of Leeds United.

READ MORE: Unseen Leeds United memorabilia to go on show in new exhibition celebrating club's centenary

Elsewhere in the city, Dutch artists VENIVIDIMULTIPLEX will bring the exciting, interactive Lightbattle X to Briggate, challenging visitors to mount one of four bikes and compete to see who can push a beam of light to the middle the fastest.

Exploring the themes of theme of Mind, Body and Spirit, this years Light Night will get underway with a magnificent, dreamlike parade.

The installation also pays tribute to the string of world class cycling events Leeds has hosted including the UCI Road World Championships, the Tour de Yorkshire and the World Triathlon Series.

The sporty installations will be among more than 60 mesmerising examples of artistic ingenuity that will dazzle crowds of up to 80,000 at next week’s event.

Artists from across the globe will transform some of the city’s best known locations for the two-night festival, which this year is supported by headline sponsor Vastint UK.

Hosting the ‘Pleasance’ installation, an immersive, multi-sensory experience, Vastint UK will reveal the sights and sounds of Aire Park, due to transform the South Bank.

Aire Park will bring the largest open green space to the centre of Leeds, encouraging a year-round active lifestyle with a jogging path, cycle routes and plenty of space for games and a place to escape.

Step into the Aire Park experience by the Tetley, where there will also be food stalls and street entertainers.

READ MORE: Light Night Leeds street projection to showcase South Bank heritage and regeneration

Exploring the themes of theme of Mind, Body and Spirit, this year’s Light Night will get underway with a magnificent, dreamlike parade through the city centre on October 10 at 7.30pm.

The Queens Hotel on City Square will be the canvas for a huge digital projection entitled The Vision while Leeds Town Hall will host a giant love heart that will give visitors the chance to see their heartbeats transformed into a unique love song.

This year’s pieces will take place in one of 11 zones across the city, each supported by a local business.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “Light Night exemplifies the very best of culture in our city and we’re incredibly proud that Leeds is home to such a world class celebration of creativity and imagination.

“Year after year, Light Night also brings together tens of thousands of people and families, giving them the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable spectacle and see both modern and historic Leeds from a completely different perspective.”