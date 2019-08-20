Illegal travellers camp in Featherstone to be removed, council confirms

Steps are being taken to remove travellers from an illegal campsite in Featherstone, Wakefield Council has confirmed.

Several caravans and vehicles have been parked up on the land off Wakefield Road for more than a week and attempts will be made to clear the area, which is close to the town’s Aldi supermarket.

Glynn Humphries, service director for environment and streetscene at Wakefield Council, said: “We became aware of an unauthorised encampment of travellers on land off Wakefield Road on August 11.

“We have visited the site and have started legal action to try and move them as quickly as possible from the site.”

In December 2018 Wakefield Council discussed the need for permanent travellers pitches across the district, admitting it was “costing a fortune” to clear up after illegal camps.

A six-month study by the council last year found camps were set up in the district every nine days on average.