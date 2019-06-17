Ilkley Grammar School swimming pool rescued by Puddle Ducks West Yorkshire

A local businesswoman swam to the rescue after hearing that Ilkley Grammar School’s pool was being forced to close down.

Jenny Brown, owner of Puddle Ducks baby and children swim school, jumped at the chance to help when the decision was taken due to a lack of funding to repair extensive issues with the infrastructure and plant room. Jenny and her company paid for the work to be completed, with restoration work starting in March 2018.

The venue, which is a valuable asset for the local community and the school, has now reopened. The Puddle Ducks baby, pre-school and Swim Academy school, which started swimming at the pool in September 2017, is also back in action again.

Jenny said: “The pool is used not only by us and the school, but also by the local community, who come along to learn to swim, exercise and have fun. I did what anyone in my position would have done and stepped in to help at a time in need. I really hope the pool gives our community many more years of learning and fun in the water.

“Recently, the Swimming Teachers Association (STA) reported that 1 in 3 children are unable to swim when they leave primary school. This really highlighted to me how important it is for swimmers to have a pool to learn to swim in that is both safe and welcoming. So, letting Ilkley Grammar School’s pool close just wasn’t an option for me.

