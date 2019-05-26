Ideal recipe for Bank Holiday family fun as Leeds's Harewood House welcomes the Great British Food Festival

Tasty treats have been on the menu at Harewood House in Leeds this weekend as it plays host to the Great British Food Festival.

The event, which got under way yesterday and continues tomorrow, has been organised to celebrate the mouthwatering work of everyone from artisan bakers to barbecue chefs.

The Great British Food Festival at Harewood House.

Attractions include more than 100 trade stalls and bars as well as a craft and gift marquee, cookery demonstrations and live music.

Visitors are also able to pick up tips on how to create their own masterpieces in the kitchen as experts give a range of informative talks.

Other elements of the festival schedule include challenges inspired by popular TV programmes Man v. Food and The Great British Bake Off.

And despite today's disappointing weather, the event is going down very nicely indeed with those making the trip to north Leeds.

Charlotte Crowe, seven, from York, has fun making giant bubbles at Harewood.

Dan Maycock, one of the organisers of the festival, said: "We’ve had a fantastic weekend so far and are looking forward to another busy day tomorrow – we are so grateful for the people of Yorkshire coming out and supporting this event.

"We’ve had nearly 8,000 people visit us so far and a great crowd wanting to get involved with all our demos and challenges.

"We have some great live music, lots of different street food stalls to try and some artisan producers all on show – you can even meet a meerkat!

"We're now looking forward to another great day on Monday and even the weather looks like it might be on our side."

Maxi Lillywhite, four, from Roundhay, makes a new furry friend at the Great British Food Festival.

A number of Great British Food Festival events are taking place in stunning settings across the country over the course of late spring and summer.

Other locations joining Harewood House on the list of venues include Grimsthorpe Castle in Lincolnshire, Margam Country Park in Wales and Knebworth House in Hertfordshire.

Harewood House's summer programme includes The Yorkshire Post Motor Show & Classic Car Rally on Sunday, June 16.

David and Karen Martin and children Alex and Ben at the food festival with Laura and Andy Bryer and son Josh.