'I wish I had never set foot in that water park' - Yorkshire woman severed artery after horror water slide accident in Bulgaria

A Yorkshire woman severed an artery and suffered severe blood loss after a horror water slide accident in Bulgaria.

Jade Graves was holidaying in Nessebar with her family last year when she visited Aqua Paradise Water Park on July 25, 2018.

Jade in hospital

She decided to go on the 'Space Jam' - a 72ft, 90-degree 'extreme' water slide.

However - despite following safety guidelines from the lifeguard to cross her arms and legs - Jade felt an intense dull pain in her lower pelvic area as she hit the water at the bottom of the slide and noticed blood running down her legs.

She suffered severe blood loss and became faint and breathless before being rushed to Life Hospital in Burgas by ambulance.

Jade, from Hull, spent four days in hospital where she required a blood transfusion, stitches and surgery on a severed artery.

Jades mum Tina Holm, Jades partner Simon Barrett, Jade Graves, and Jades brother Khalem Peacock

Following the accident, Jade instructed specialist lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate what happened to her in the hope of raising awareness of the potential dangers of water slides.

Jade has since learned that a nine year old girl from Russia allegedly sustained similar injuries at the water park shortly before her incident.

Cheryl Palmer-Hughes, Senior Associate and Tejire Akaunu, Trainee Solicitor the expert international serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell representing Jade, said: “This is a deeply concerning case where a young woman has sustained horrific injuries during what was meant to be a fun and relaxing time”.

“Unfortunately we see a lot of these cases at this particular time of year, and Jade’s life has been completely turned upside down with her suffering mentally as well as physically”.

Jade and mum Tina

“We have now begun our investigation into the accident and are determined to get Jade the answers she needs to help her move forward with her life.”

Jade was off work for around five weeks whilst recovering from her injuries, namely a severed artery with profound arterial bleeding leading to haemorrhagic shock and secondary anaemia.

The incident has caused Jade significant psychological trauma and is something she is still coming to terms with.

Jade said: “I still can’t believe what happened to me on that slide. I was meant to be having a lovely holiday with my family but the whole experience has been traumatising.

Jade with her mum Tina and stepdad Colin Holm

“As I hit the water, I was in a lot of pain and I lost so much blood that I had to get a transfusion. It was a complete nightmare and I still get deeply upset about it.

“I am still uncertain as to what happened exactly, because I followed all the rules put to me by the lifeguard. I really hope that the investigations can get to the bottom of it as I don’t want anyone else to have to go through what I have.

“I wish I had never set foot in that water park.”