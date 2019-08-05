'I've seen it all now": Motorway traffic cop spots horse and carriage in McDonald's at 4am

Have your say

A motorway traffic cop said he had "seen it all" - after spotting a horse and carriage in the car park of a McDonald's branch.

'Traffic Dave' from West Yorkshire Police posted the picture in the early hours of this morning.

He said the horse was seen in the car park at 4am in a Brighouse branch of the popular chain

One social media user asked: "Is it a McDonald's ride-through?"

Another questioned: "4am.. surely this can’t be legal to just abandon a horse or even use a cart with no lights? Not even got water."