Running helped transform the lives of recovering alcoholics Dean Smith and Jamie Hesleden.

'Recovery Runners Community' was initially set up in January 2021 when Dean and Jamie came up with the idea of introducing a small group of people in alcohol recovery to the benefits of running.

Since then, the community has grown achieving local and national recognition, officially launching as a running club in Leeds on August 1, 2021.

In May, the friends were voted ‘Inspirational Community Champions’ at the Leeds Sports Awards and speaking to the YEP, Dean and Jamie discussed their own journeys to sobriety.

"I came into recovery in September 2015 with September 29 being my last drink where I was throwing up blood and doctor had said if I carried on I would have six months to live." Jamie explained.

"My eldest son and my partner said no and I spent three days in bed hallucinating while coming down off the alcohol, I got help and since then I haven't had the desire to drink and I have been clean ever since."

For Dean his battle has been a long one full of many ups and downs.

"I was 15 years Sober in November." he said. "Through attending a 12 step programme my life has completely changed. In 2006 I was seven and a half stone, homeless and on my third suicide attempt, totally alone. I had either turned my back on people or people had turned their back on me because I was that much of a nightmare."

"I would just lie. I had met so many doctors, psychologists, addiction specialists and I just lied. Lied about how much I drank, lied about how I felt but then came a day November 13, 2006 that I had a drink and I just said 'I can't do this anymore'."

Although Dean and Jamie use running in their own recovery from alcohol addiction, Recovery Runners Community welcomes anyone who is curious about, or uses, the benefits of running to recover from and manage life changing events.

These include addictive behaviours including substance addiction, gambling, eating disorders and mental health issues.

"Fitness is vital. Some days it can feel like you have the weight of the world on your shoulders but just getting out on a Sunday and having a talk with likeminded people helps." Jamie explained.

"It helps you. Me going out for a run with Dean and after the run or the walk you feel a hell of a lot better. Mental health side is especially massive at the minute with everyone having been locked up for 18 months."

Those who join the group range from beginners to experienced runners and for Dean running allows him to let go a little.

"Running for me really helps my mental health, just the release it gives you makes you feel better. It's about running, walking, talking or sitting down and having a chat over a brew." Dean said.

"We're not professionals and we're not doctors but we have been through life and can share that experience with others."

The club are currently in the process of registering as an official charity and have welcomed celebrity ambassadors from the local sporting community, including former Leeds United captain Dominic Matteo.

By running in official charity merchandise Dean and Jamie are hopeful that the community will continue to grow and for Dean the main thing is that those struggling reach out for help.

"If you are a struggling ask for help." Dean said. "Ask for help. Don't worry about being judged, don't be scared, the hardest thing to do is ask for help but part of the reason we ended up where we did originally was not asking for help when we need it most."