'I can't let my child play outside' - Mum speaks of horror after thousands of MAGGOTS invade Leeds street

A Leeds street is being plagued with swarms of maggots and rats, residents claim, after bins went uncollected and rotting rubbish piled up.

Mum Amy Wright, 28, told the YEP that thousands of maggots and rats have infested Sholebroke Mount in Potternewton.

Thousand of maggots have invaded the Leeds street

She claims parents are keeping their children inside their owns because of the filthy conditions in the street caused by the rotting rubbish.

Leeds City Council apologised after missing a bin collection due to "parked vehicles blocking safe access" by refuse lorries.

Amy has called on the council to empty and clean the bins.

The mum-of-one said her seven-year-old daughter has had to stay indoors due to the conditions.

Amy said: "Why are we being treated differently?

"Neighbours are having to pile up rubbish on the corner of the street on a grass verge.

"It is not safe for children. There are thousands of maggots across the entire stretch of the road."

Maggots are fly larvae, usually of the common housefly and also the bluebottle.

Flies are attracted to food and other rubbish.

Amy, a self-employed cleaner, added: "Our gardens are small, we don't want the children playing outside while it is like this.

"Even if the council empty the bins, are they going to be cleaned as well?

"The bins are filthy now after the waste has built up. All of the residents are having problems."

Amy said some residents have resorted to keeping bags of waste in their own homes due to the backlog.

A Leeds City Council spokesman said refuse collectors missed a collection last week, despite an attempt to revisit, due to parked vehicles blocking safe access.

The spokesperson said: “Our refuse collection teams always endeavour to collect bins on time and when collections are missed, we do everything possible to get to those missed properties and empty the bins within 48 hours.

"We are aware there are sometimes access issues in these streets due to parked vehicles blocking safe access by our refuse lorries.

"This happened last week which meant we missed a collection, despite an attempt to revisit. However, our records show a collection was successfully made the previous week.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused to local residents. A team today have visited the site to pick up any remaining rubbish and to undertake a general tidy up. The scheduled collection for tomorrow will also be undertaken, access permitting."

