Hunt for owners of missing parrot found being 'attacked by seagulls' in Roundhay Park

An appeal has been issued for owners of a parrot found in Leeds' biggest park.

An African grey parrot was found in Roundhay Park on Thursday in a state of distress as it was attacked by a flock of gulls.

A Facebook post from Olivia Houseman has been shared hundreds of times in a bid to reunite the exotic pet with is owner.

Olivia described the bird as "very distressed".

She wrote: "I managed to rescue it from being attacked by a pack of seagulls. It’s very grateful and seems to be warming to me.

"It has a silver ring on its leg.

"I called the RSPCA but they said they can’t come because it’s ‘too dangerous’ and they told me to ‘just leave it’.

"Like I could just leave an animal to die? ‘Health and Safety’ means they can’t come rescue someone’s pet ?? It’s not an alligator. Thankfully I have a very kind family who have come over to help me.

"Please contact me if you can help me reunite this beautiful bird with its owner!"