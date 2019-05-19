Hundreds parade through Pudsey for annual carnival

Hundreds of people paraded through Pudsey this weekend for the market town's annual carnival.

Schools and community groups took part in the 31st consecutive parade with floats banners and a science and space fancy dress theme to recognise that 2019 will see the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landings where on July 20, 1969 Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first people to land on the moon.

Two space invaders enjoying the parade.

The parade, held yesterday, departed from Queen's Park and was followed by a carnival later in the afternoon, which comes as part of a three day fair that ends today.

In addition to the usual stalls and attractions there was a Pets Corner dog show sponsored by the Pudsey Dog Park.

All proceeds from the parade, the collection and any funds raised during the day are set to be used to buy extra defibrillators to be placed in and around Pudsey - with 16 having been established already.

Pudsey Carnival Committee chairman Simon Seary said: "The weather held so it was fantastic and raised the profile of Pudsey and what we have to offer. The community spirit that we have got now is brilliant. Everybody loved the event.

The theme this year was a tribute to the American duo who were the first people to land on the moon.

"The local groups raised some really good money to keep their groups going and got some new members and that is what it is about - bringing the community together."

The costumes made for a colourful parade.