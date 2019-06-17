Huge new inflatable theme park opened in Leeds - here is everything you need to know

Have your say

A huge new Jump Inc 'inflatable theme park' has opened in Leeds over the weekend.

The 45,000-square-foot indoor "hybrid mega" park officially opened to the public on Saturday 15th June at 9am just off Gelderd Road.

The 45,000sq ft park opened over the weekend.

The park is situated next door to Elland Road - the home of Leeds United.

Here is all you need to know about the park:

When can I go?

It will be open Monday to Friday 10am – 8pm and weekends 9am – 8pm.

The 45,000sq ft park opened over the weekend.

How big is the park?

The park is a staggering 45,000-square-foot of inflatables and trampolines.

What can I do there?

There's the inflatable obstacle course, full of physical challenges, a toddler area, ball pool, pyramid climb and sensory dome.

The mega park includes giant wipe out balls, a free fall canon jump, huge slides and go-kart style electric cars that go up to 12 mph within an open track area.

The cars are sized to seat various age groups and weight, housed in a 16 x 8 metre inflatable fence.

A selection of the basher cars seat both parent and toddlers, as well as individual cars which seat only children or single adults as they manoeuvre around the floor.

How old must my child be?

The inflatable park will be for 6 years and over and there will also be a special toddler area for little ones aged 5 and under.

How much will it cost me?

Entry charges are £5 for 5 and under during designated toddler sessions, and 2 accompanying guardians also go free.

60-minute open Jump sessions are just £8 online, and suitable for any age group.

How many trampolines are in the park?

The main court is a series of over 70 interconnected trampolines.

There is also a wipe-out area with a mechanical inflatable arm which rotates at speed’s according to the players capability. Customers can leap from the ‘tower’, into a huge air bag for safe landings.

Plus there is the tumbling lanes that are 39 feet-long for gymnastic hopefuls to do flips, plus angled trampolines.

Do I need to sign any forms?

Each jumper must sign a waiver, and those under 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian.

Guardians not in attendance at the park must complete the online waiver in advance.