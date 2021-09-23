Huge list of objections from angry Pudsey residents at plans to install 18m tall 5G mast next to houses

Applicant CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd's H3G planning application for a mast, wraparound cabinet, and three additional equipment cabinets is on a small patch of grass adjacent to a home in Uppermoor Pudsey.

At least 13 residents have voiced their disgust at the proposals - which can be viewed by clicking here.

The height of the mast would be double the roof of the neighbouring house, which is 9m high according to the plans.

The proposed site of the plan adjacent to 17 Uppermoor, Pudsey, LS28 7PY

One resident of the street sent a strong objection to the planning committee.

They described the mast plans as "a total eye sore to the area".

It reads: "I wish to strongly object to this application as it will have a detrimental effect on my house, the surrounding houses and community.

"It will be a total eye sore to the area.

"A previous owner of my house donated this land back to the council and re-built the the boundary wall diagonally to make the junction safer for the community as there must have been a number of accidents on the junction of Alexandra Road and Uppermoor.

"I feel sure that it was stated in the deeds that this land was to be used for a public grassed area and a public bench only!

"I am sure the previous owner would not have donated the land back to the council for them to allow something like this; that would be harmful to the area and will have such a negative effect upon a house that he once owned!"

Other residents agreed with the stance and believe the mast will be a detriment to the area.

One said: "Surely we don’t want this industrial looking huge installation on our small tree lined main road through the town?”

A statement within the planning application read: "H3G (Three) is committed to providing improved network coverage and capacity, most notably in relation to 5G services.

"In these unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is recognised that high-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of a community; facilitating educational benefits, providing access to vital services, improving communications with the associated commercial benefits for local businesses, enabling e-commerce and facilitating the increased need and demand for working from home, as well as enjoying access to social, media and gaming for leisure time activities."

In a joint statement submitted in objection, Pudsey councillors Simon and Dawn Seary said the designs would "constitute a blot on the landscape".

The objection read: "We have concerns about the location of the mast and communication cabinets, which would be in close proximity to the conservation area of Pudsey, on a small green grassed area and it is in a very heavily built up residential area.

"Whilst there is clearly a need and demand for such infrastructure, the design, location and appearance of the cabinets and mast would not be in keeping with the area and would constitute a blot on the landscape if approved in their current form."

The proposed location for the mast would be within 500m of both Pudsey Waterloo Primary School and Greenside Primary School.

In relation to the height of the mast, the planning application continues: "There is an acute need for a new base station to provide effective service coverage and in this case, the height of the proposed street pole is the minimum required to bring the benefits of 5G to this area."

Pudsey Councillor Simon Seary told the YEP: "It’s huge, it will turn a small green piece of land with a bench to a complete eyesore.

"It just doesn’t fit the area."

Other potential areas discounted by the company behind the proposals include Lynwood Gardens and Alexandra Road, with reasoning given in the application.

Comments from residents can be submitted until October 4.

