How to get tickets to see Peter Andre in Grease in Leeds

The first new production in 25 years of iconic musical Grease is set to premiere at Leeds Grand next month.

The show is set to run on the New Briggate stage from Wednesday, June 19, to Saturday, July 20, 2019.

And theatre bosses today confirmed the dates pop heart-throb Peter Andre will be appearing on stage as Teen Angel in Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's musical. These will be from June 19 to June 22, June 26 to June 28 and July 17 to July 20.

READ MORE: The 34 never seen before photos of Leeds through the ages

In a Q&A with producer Colin Ingram, Peter Andre says that growing up Grease was his favourite musical, and to play the iconic roll of Teen Angel was an honour after playing Danny in a high school production.

Other cast members include Dan Partridge, who most recently played Rum Tum Tugger in Cats (International Tour), Link in Hairspray (UK Tour) and Pepper in Mamma Mia! (Novello Theatre). And Martha Kirby, who will be graduating from the Guildford School of Acting this summer, makes her professional debut as Sandy.

Curve’s Artistic Director and director of Grease, Nikolai Foster, said: “This cast are going to blow audiences’ minds with their edge, life-force and sheer exuberance. Just as the 1950s kids who heralded the birth of the teenage movement, these talented young people will breathe new life into this terrific musical.”

READ MORE: Historic Briggate in 26 photos: The street Leeds we all know and love

Choreographer, Arlene Philips, said: “I’m so thrilled to have the opportunity to choreograph a newproduction of Grease. This new production is going to be edgy, vibrant and certainly takes a new lookat this very exciting musical. The cast are incredible, many of them fresh outof college and ready toburst onto the stage.”

Grease originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical.

During the show's eight-year run, at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John, when adjusted for inflation, is the highest-grossing live action musical of all time and celebrated its 40th anniversary last year. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re The One That I Want.

* Tickets are on sale now via leedsgrandtheatre.com or the box office on 0844 848 2700.