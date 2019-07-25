How to find out what day your bin is collected in Leeds

Leeds City Council organises regular bin collections and the days they are collected from streets across Leeds.

And the council now also has an online tool to help residents find out precisely when their bins will be collected each week.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK YOUR BIN DAY - You will need to type in your postcode

Having a clear out or got a load of rubbish?

If your waste is found ﬂy tipped and traced back to you, you could be issued with a £200 ﬁne or even prosecuted through the courts.

Find out how to get rid of rubbish and unwanted items the right way Leeds City Council have produced a video. Click here to watch it.