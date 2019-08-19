How Leeds Myrtle Tavern Meanwood boss is hoping to 'put pub back at heart of community'

Since taking charge of the Myrtle Tavern in 2011, landlord Scott Westlake has aimed to “put the pub back at the heart of the community”.

The pub in Meanwood has been restored from its once run-down state and is used as a base for various charitable and community enhancing events in order to reach out to those less fortunate.

Scott said: “We host lots of different community events throughout the year, but we mainly try and support one good cause a year and do it well.

“For example, we recently arranged a big collection of clothing and took it down to the homeless in the city.”

They recently hosted a summer fun day, set up by Stoneacre Properties in order to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Director of Stoneacre Properties James Newman almost lost his wife Charlotte to cancer eight years ago.

He and co-director, Ben Jacobs, appreciate the hospitality being offered by the pub staff.

James said: “Nothing can prepare you for a battle like that, but I honestly believe the care and facilities provided by the Teenage Cancer Trust made her fight easier.

“Ben and I would like to say a huge thank you to Scott and the team for hosting the event at the Myrtle Tavern. It simply would not have been possible without them.”

Scott believes the event was a great way to get local businesses together for the good of the local area.

He said: “An attitude of ‘you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours’ is important for society, especially when supporting an event like this.”

Heather Bowen from Teenage Cancer Trust said she was pleased about the positive effect such an event has on the community and as a fundraiser for the charity.

She said: “There is always something a little bit special when people come together to support young people who are experiencing difficult times, especially those diagnosed with cancer, and how better to bring a community together than a family afternoon full of fun.”