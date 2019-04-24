How hard is it to pass your driving test in Leeds?

Leeds test centre is one of the hardest places to pass your driving test in the country, according to new data.

Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show just 33.8 per cent of all learners passed their practical test there between April and December 2018. The average pass rate for test centres across Great Britain was 46 per cent.

Leeds test centre conducted 4,995 tests over the nine-month period and 1,687 people passed.

Inveraray, in Scotland, had the highest pass rate, with 85 per cent of new drivers receiving their licences.

Overall built up urban areas tended to have lower pass rates, while at quieter rural test centres learners appeared to find the exam easier. The Pavilion test centre, Birmingham, was the toughest, with a 29 per cent pass rate.

Historically men have paid more for car insurance than women as they have more accidents. But the figures show they have a higher pass rate. At Leeds test centre 36.1 per cent gained their licence compared to 31.8 per cent of women.

Just over a year ago, the driving test was changed, with many observers saying the new test is tougher than the old one.

Learners now must navigate for 20 minutes using a sat-nav, and explain how to test the brakes, clean the windscreen and de-mist their windows while driving. However, the new test does not seem to have bothered rookie drivers at Leeds test centre. In November 2017, under the old test, the pass rate was 29.7 per cent, less than the rate in November 2018, with the new test.

At Leeds test centre, 32.9 per cent of people taking their test for the first time passed, with two learners succeeding first time with no minor faults.

DVSA chief driving examiner, Mark Winn, said: “The driver testing regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.”