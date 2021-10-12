How Farsley man inspired by daughter's Covid fight created incredible scarecrow festival to unite community

Danny Bowley, 39, said he realised "how much people have missed out on" during the pandemic and wanted to do something to help.

Eager to unite the community, Danny set about asking residents to get involved and created a map of the scarecrow trail in the village to help youngsters.

He expected 10-15 scarecrows on the trail, but more than 100 homes and businesses have taken part with incredible creations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Bowley helped create the trail Pic: Danny Bowley

Speaking to the YEP after a weekend of buzz across the village as hundreds turned out, part-time gardener Danny said he was "blown away" by the support for his idea.

He said: "Planning started four weeks ago when my daughter Imogen contracted Covid and it made me think about how much people have missed out on.

"I find the local community really gets behind events and I was blown away by the response.

"Local businesses and residents have all got involved.

Amy Greenhall of Coopers Coffeee shop , Town Street with ET Pic: Steve Riding

"Seeing strangers standing talking about them, kids' excitement when they found a scarecrow and the buzz it created round the village filled me with pride, I'm proud that my daughter will grow up in a community that supports each other."

Danny said residents had really come together to help set up the trail.

He hoped it would help bond the community at a difficult time and put smiles on the faces of youngsters in the village.

Danny added: "We've had people exchanging straw and items to make them and I hope some people that didn't know each other before continue to bond long after the event finishes.

Amy Greenhall of Coopers Coffeee shop , Town Street with ET Pic: Steve Riding

"I have no experience in anything like this especially to this scale so it just shows if I can put it together anybody can, so if your village doesn't have something like this I'd definitely recommend putting one together."

The scarecrow trail runs from October 9 to 17.

On October 16, Farsley Farfield primary school is doing a scarecrow day to support the event and raise some funds for the PTA.

The event is open from 10am to 3pm.

The scarecrow trail Pic: Danny Bowley

Danny said: "Everyone is welcome so it would be great to see as many people as possible attend then go find the Scarecrows round the village.

"I'm already putting plans in place for 2022."