How Dazzle camouflage has helped brighten up a pop-up Leeds park

A pop-up park has returned to the Calls in Leeds city centre this summer with a bright new look.

The new façade panels of the parklet are reminiscent of Dazzle camouflage designs that were deployed on British and American Navy vessels in WW1.

Local community group, Beeston Skills Hub used waste pallets and recycled paint, along with their own designs, to give a vibrant new appearance and bring new public art to the popular outdoor seating space.

Whilst there’s no need to protect the parklet from torpedo attacks, the artwork references the nearby waterfront and boats that pass the Calls daily along the Leeds and Liverpool navigation, and also highlights a little-known Yorkshire connection.

During WW1, Cleckheaton-born artist Edward Wadsworth, who studied at Bradford School of Art, oversaw the painting of many Allied ships in Dazzle designs.

Yorkshire Design Group, who own a number of offices on the Calls popular with the digital, creative and design community, collaborated on the project with the local waterways charity Canal Connections.

YDG’s managing director, Paul Ellison, said: “Working with Canal Connections and Beeston Skills Hub has been an absolute pleasure – they are both fantastic groups doing really interesting and valuable work in the community. It’s been an added bonus to complete the project."